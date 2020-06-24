SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Today at sc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will release SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 today. The Staff Selection Committee Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Result for preliminary round will be published on the website ssc.nic.in. The examination body conducted the preliminary test from March 2-11 across 131 centers. Qualified candidates will be appearing for the second round of exams, which are scheduled to begin from October 14-17. This year close to 25 lakh candidates sat for the SSC CGL Tier-1 prelims examinations 2019-20. The board will also announce the merit list for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II).

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Result: When and where to check result

All candidates will have to log in with their credentials that were generated during the registration process to check their eligibility.

Step 1: Type the name of the SSC website on the search bar

Step 2: Under result tab, click on SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 blinking in a different colour

Step 3: You will be taken to a new webpage

Step 4: A list with roll numbers will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, ‘Ctrl+F’ and type roll number

Step 5: SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2019 will come up

Candidates whose names are not in the list needs to log in with the registration number and password to check the scoresheet.