SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Today at sc.nic.in
SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 | Qualified candidates will be appearing for the second round of exams, which are scheduled to begin from October 14-17.
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)
The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will release SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 today. The Staff Selection Committee Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Result for preliminary round will be published on the website ssc.nic.in. The examination body conducted the preliminary test from March 2-11 across 131 centers. Qualified candidates will be appearing for the second round of exams, which are scheduled to begin from October 14-17. This year close to 25 lakh candidates sat for the SSC CGL Tier-1 prelims examinations 2019-20. The board will also announce the merit list for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II).
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Result: When and where to check result
All candidates will have to log in with their credentials that were generated during the registration process to check their eligibility.
- Step 1: Type the name of the SSC website on the search bar
- Step 2: Under result tab, click on SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2019 blinking in a different colour
- Step 3: You will be taken to a new webpage
- Step 4: A list with roll numbers will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Now, ‘Ctrl+F’ and type roll number
- Step 5: SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2019 will come up
Candidates whose names are not in the list needs to log in with the registration number and password to check the scoresheet.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, All Went to America on a 'Temporary' Visa
- Saroj Khan Hospitalised with Breathing Issues, Tests COVID Negative
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Has Perfect Message For Her Online Haters; Read Here
- Google Wants To Help You Find Good Shows And Movies To Watch On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar & More
- How an Alaskan Volcano Erupting Half the World Away Led to the Fall of the Roman Republic