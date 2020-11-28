SSC CGL tier 2 Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in; Objections to be Accepted Till Dec 2

SSC CGL tier 2 answer key | The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (SSC CGL tier 2) Answer key has been released at ssc.nic.in. In order to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020, candidates will have to enter the details their registration number and password. The SSC has also provided the window to raise objection or challenges on the official website. Candidates who are not satisfied with SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 provisional answer key can raise objections till December 2, 6 pm. They will be charged with a payment of Rs 100.

The official notification reads, “Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.11.2020 (06.00 PM) to 02.12.2020 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 02.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances”. Click on the link to read the notification writeup_cgl2019_27112020.pdf (ssc.nic.in).

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Graduate Level (Tier II) Examination 2019”

Step 3. A new page will open. Now, click on the link SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 tentative answer key

Step 4. Enter your SSC CGL registration number and password. Click on submit

Step 5. SSC CGL 2020 tire 2 answer key will be displayed. Download the answer key and match your answers with it

Candidates can also download the SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 answer key via direct link here.

Candidates can match their answers with those in the answer key and calculate their probable scores. The commission will release the SSC CGL tier 2 result after considering all the objections and challenges made in SSC CGL tier 2 provisional answer key.