SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Results Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-III 2018 exam. Those who took the CGL tier–III exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had conducted CGL tier–III 2018 (written exam) on December 29, 2019. A total of 50,293 candidates cleared the CGL tier–II exam to qualify for the next stage. Out of the total qualified students for third tier, 41,803 appeared for the descriptive examination.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_writeupt2_30092020.pdf

Those who have qualified the CGL tier-III exam are eligible for skill tests and document verification. The SSC has fixed a cut off for various categories. Cut-off is the minimum marks which a candidate requires to clear the exam.

How to check SSC CGL tier-III results

Step 1: On Google, type Staff Selection Commission or enter the url, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result option present on the top

Step 3: You will find PDF links for lists of shortlisted candidates for computer proficiency test, data entry speed test, document verification for AAO and JSO

Step 4: Check your name and roll number on the lists

The SSC has set 33 marks as the minimum qualifying score for all categories in tier-III exam.

A total of 1,408 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in document verification for Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). The Commission has selected 2,546 candidates for document verification for the position of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO).

The SSC has shortlisted 15,084 aspirants for appearing in CPT and document verification and 31,876 candidates for sitting in DEST and document verification.

A total of 32,001 candidates have been selected in SSC CGL tier-3 after excluding common candidates.

Those who have made it to more than one list need to appear for DEST or CPT and document verification only once. If any candidate misses the document verification round, he will not be considered for final selection.