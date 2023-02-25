CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » SSC CGL Tier-II Examination 2022 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here
SSC CGL Tier-II Examination 2022 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 14:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The SSC CGL tier II test will be conducted from March 2 to 7 (Representative image)

SSC CGL tier-II examination 2022 Schedule: Candidates can access and download the date sheet from the official website, ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the exam schedule for tier II of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2022 on February 24. According to the announcement, the tier II test will be conducted from March 2 to March 7. Candidates can access and download the exam schedule from the Staff Selection Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

Paper 1 (sections 1, 2, and module 1 of section 3) will be held on March 2, 3, 6, and 7, in the first shift from 9 am to 11:15 am. While the paper 1 test (module 2 of section 3) will be held on March 2, 3, and 6, in the second shift from 2 pm to 2:40 pm. Papers 2 and 3 will be administered on March 4 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift is from 2 pm to 2:40 pm.

“There will be sectional timing for each Section of paper-I. After completion of the allotted time, the candidates will be automatically switched to the next Section. Thereafter, the candidates will not have access to the previously attempted Section,” reads the notice from SSC.

SSC Tier-II Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 schedule: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Important Notice: Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) – regarding.” under the ‘Latest News’ section

Step 3: A new PDF document will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the exam schedule and take a printout of it for future reference.

The computer-based tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022, and the results were made public on February 9. The scorecard of the SSC CGL tier I is available for candidates from February 27 to March 13 on the SSC’s official website.

Around 33,55,194 candidates registered for the SSC CGL tier I test in total and 3,86,652 of these candidates have been selected for the Combined Graduate Level tier-II examination. The Staff Selection Committee will fill 37,409 open positions in various government departments through this recruitment drive.

