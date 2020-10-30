SSC CHSL 2018: Candidates Can Modify Exam Centre for Skill Test at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released an official notification to allow the change for skill test centre of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2018 on official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can change the SSC CHSL 2018 examination centre by using their registration number and password till November 1.

The official SSC CHSL 2018 notification reads that candidates can choose three exam centre according to their preference. The commission will accommodate the SSC CHSL 2018 candidates in any of the new centres opted for. However, the centre allotted by the commission will be final and binding on the candidates. SSC will conduct the CHSL 2018 skill test on November 26 across the country.

SSC CHSL Exam 2018: How to make a change in the exam centres

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the registered username, password and log in

Step 3: Go to the dashboard and click on Latest Notification

Step 4: Click on the link which reads, “Modify Exam Centre Preferences”

Step 5: Choose the examination name from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 6: Modify your exam centre preferences and submit

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep it safely

Candidates must note that this is the last chance to modify the exam centre for SSC CHSL 2018 skill test. Once the SSC CHSL Exam 2018 centre change is made, it won’t be rectified or modified further, thus candidates need to choose the preferences carefully. Candidates can read the instruction regarding the same here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Instructions_ModifyCentre_29102020.pdf

Meanwhile, SSC has also released a notification regarding the pattern of the CHSL 2018 skill test. The commission has provided a demo video for Typing Test/DEST on the official website to familiarise the candidates with the SSC CHSL Exam 2018 skill test pattern and other important details. Candidates can check out the video in the CANDIDATES CORNER. Click on the link to read the notification

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/IMPORTANT%20NOTICE_29102020.PDF

SSC CGLE 2018 skill test dates are also updated on the website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19.