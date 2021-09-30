SSC CHSL 2018 Final, CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Results at ssc.nic.in Today

The Staff Select Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2018 exam as well as CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam today, on September 30. Both the results will be issued online on the official portal ssc.nic.in. Those who appeared for any of these exams will be able to check their qualifying status by using their registered login credentials.

The candidates who will successfully make it to the merit list will be called for the further selection process. The successful examinees of CHSL 2018 will be called for the document verification while the candidates qualifying CHSL 2019 tier 2 will be called for Skill Test.

Date and Time For SSC CHSL 2018 Final Result

The commission in its previous notification said that the final result for the SSC CHSL exams will be released on September 30 tentatively. The commission, however, has not clarified the time of result declaration yet. As many as 5918 vacancies have been announced for various posts through SSC CHSL 2018 exams.

The skill test (typing test and DEST) for the eligible candidates of CHSL examination 2018 for the students who had passed the CHSL tier 2 exam 2018 was conducted on November 26, 2020. The result of the said examination was declared on February 25, wherein 32600 candidates had taken the skill test.

Date and Time For SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Result

The result for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam will also be declared tomorrow on September 30, however, the exact timing is yet to be announced. In total, 4755 vacancies for various posts have to be filled through CHLS 2019.

Candidates must note that the schedule released by SSC is tentative and can be changed. In case of any change in schedule, it would be announced on the official website.

