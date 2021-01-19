SSC CHSL 2019 Marks to Be Released Today, Check Your Score at ssc.nic.in

The SSC CHSL 2019 marks will be announced today. The Staff Selection Commission will put out the marks on its official website ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can check the score by using their registration number and password. After the result is announced, candidates will be able to see an SSC CHSL 2019 marks active link running on the homepage. The link will direct you to the result declaration page.

All candidates must note that the last date to check SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result is February 18.

In a notification, the Staff Selection Commission stated, “Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19.01.2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 19.01.2021 to 18.02.2021. Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard".

SSC CHSL 2019 marks: know how to check the score

All candidates are advised to keep all the basic details handy before visiting the official website.

Step 1: On your device, open any search engine

Step 2: Now, type the name of the official website of SSC and press enter

Step 3: Under the announcement section, look for an active link for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result

Step 4: After locating it, click on the link

Step 5: A new page will show up

Step 6: Enter the registration number and password along with the security key

Step 7: Download the result on your device for future reference

If in case a candidate is facing any kind of issue with the marks released by the officials then they are advised to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

The SSC CHSL Tier-II examination will be conducted on February 14.