SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Admit Card for Southern Region Released at ssc.nic.in; Exam to Begin from Oct 12

The SSC will conduct the CHSL Tier-1 examination from October 12 to 21 at various exam centres across the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 8, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Admit Card for Southern Region Released at ssc.nic.in; Exam to Begin from Oct 12
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 admit card for Karnataka, Kerala and Southern region has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process of SSC CHSL 2019 can download the zone wise admit card by using registration number and date of birth.

It is mandatory to carry the CHSL 2019 admit card to the exam centre, or else the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam premises. The SSC will conduct the CHSL Tier-1 examination from October 12 to 21 at various exam centres across the country.

How to download the admit card -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the admit card tab

  • Step 3: Click on the link of the Karnataka, Kerala and Southern region admit card

  • Step 4: Enter your SSC CHSL registration number and date of birth

  • Step 5: Click on submit

  • Step 6: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 zone wise admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 7: Download and take a print out

Candidates can also download the SSC CHSL Tier-1 admit card for Karnataka, Kerala and Southern region by clicking on the link provided here:

Karnataka Kerala region

Southern region

Once the candidates download the SSC CHSL 2020 admit card, they must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. The SSC CHSL 2019 admit card will have important details like candidate’s roll number, exam centre, exam time, exam duration, and other important instructions related to the exam.

Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on the SSC CHSL 2019 admit card. The exam officials have ensured to conduct the exam by taking all the COVID-19 precaution measures and social distancing norms. A few days ago, SSC has also released the CHSL Tier-1 admit card for Eastern, Western, North-Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh region.

