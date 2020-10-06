SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Admit Card Released at ssc.nic.in; Download it Using Registered ID

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Eastern, Western, North-Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process of SSC CHSL can download the admit card by using registration number and date of birth. The SSC CHSL 2019 admit card will contain the details like candidate’s roll number, exam centre, exam time, exam duration, and other important instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on the SSC CHSL admit card. They will ve required to carry the CHSL 2019 admit card to the exam centre. Those who will not have CHSL admit card, will not be allowed to enter the exam premises

SSC CHSL Tier-1 admit card: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the admit card tab

Step 3: Click on the link of the admit card of the region that you have applied for

Step 4: Enter your SSC CHSL registration id and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and go through it

Candidates can also download the SSC CHSL Tier-1 admit card by clicking on the link provided here:

1. Central Region

2. Madhya Pradesh Region

3. North Western Region

4. Western Region

5. Eastern Region

Once the candidates download the admit card, they must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. The SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination will be conducted from October 12 to 21 at various exam centres across the country. The exam will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 safety measures and the social distancing norms. Candidates are requested to read the exam guidelines released by SSC on the official website. Candidates who will qualify the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam, only they will be eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier-2.