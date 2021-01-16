SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Result Declared at ssc.nic.in, 44,856 Candidates Qualify Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 Tier 1 exam result on its official website ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have taken the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam can check their result by logging in to the websiteusing their registration number and password. SSC has conducted the CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam in multiple shifts from March 17 to 19, October 12 to 16, October 19 to 21 and October 26, 2020. The SSC CHSL 2019 exam was scheduled to be conducted in March 2020 however, it gets delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

As per the SSC's official statement, a total of 44,856 candidates have qualified the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam, out of which 8,321 candidates have qualified in General category. The cut-off for unreserved category candidates is 159.52. The commission has also released the category wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check the category wise cut-offs and other details here.

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the Result tab and click on the CHSL tab

Step 3. Click on the link for CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result

Step 4. SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result will open in PDF format

Step 5. Search for your name or roll number in the CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result

Candidates can also check the CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result directly from here.

SSC has released the CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result only for the qualified candidates. The individual marks of all the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on January 19. Candidates qualifying the CHSL 2019 Tier 1, will have to appear in SSC CHSL 2019 descriptive exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 14 2021.