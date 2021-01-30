SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Application Status and Admit Card Released for North-eastern Region at sscner.org.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2019 Tier 2 application status and admit card link for the North-Eastern region on its official website. Those who have applied for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam can check their application status and download the admit card for the same by using their registered login credentials. Only candidates who have qualified the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam were eligible to apply for Tier 2 exam. SSC CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 14, 2021onwards at multiple centres across the country.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam application status for the North-Eastern region:

Step 1:Go to the official website of SSC north-eastern region at sscner.org.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Status for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (TIER - II)’

Step 3: A new page willopenwhere the candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4:Click on submit and check your application status and admit card

Note: Those who have forgotten their registration id can check their SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 application status and admit card by using their name and date of birth.

Click on the direct link to view your SSC CHSL tier 2 application status

The commission has also released the specified exam centre and their code for CHSL tier 2 exam in NER region. Aspirants can check the same here.

The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 application status and admit card for other regions soon on its official website. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates qualifying the CHSL tier 2 2019 will be further called for SSC Tier 3 which is a skill-based test. A total of 44856 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2.