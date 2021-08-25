SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Key: Last Date to Raise Objections Today, Here's How

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be closing the objection window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination, 2020 (Tier-I) answer key today, August 25 by 6 pm. The SSC CHSL 2020 answer key and the objection link is available on the official portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The answer key objection window was activated on August 20. The candidates who have any queries or objections in the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying Rs 100 per question.

SSC in its official statement stated that any objections received after 6 pm on August 25 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of their respective response sheets for further reference.

SSC CHSL 2020 answer key: Steps to check the answer key and raise objections

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search the official website of SSC

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the answer key tab available on the top left corner

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where a link to CHSL tentative answer key will be provided

Step 4: Upon clicking on the link, a pdf file will be displayed.

Step 5: Read the instructions, click on the answer key link provided there

Step 6: On the next page, log in using your roll number and password

Step 7: Download your CHSL response sheet, answer key and match your responses with the answer key

Step 8: In case of any objection, one can enter the question number in the given space and upload the supporting documents

Step 9: Pay the objection fee and download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the received objections will be scrutinized by the expert panel and the changes will be made accordingly. The SSC will release the CHSL 2020 result after considering all the objections. Examinees are requested to keep visiting the SSC official portal for further updates.

