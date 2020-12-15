SSC CHSL 2020: Application Closes Today; Apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2020 application process is going to end today. The Staff Selection Commission released notification for SSC CHSL 2020 last month and submission of application form started from November 6. Those who want to apply for SSC CHSL 2020 should submit the application form before the eleventh hour. SSC CHSL 2020 application can be submitted on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in, while online fee payment can be made till December 17.

The Commission will be holding SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam from April 12 to April 27. The schedule for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 exam will be released later by the SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier-I application fee for candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 100. The Commission has exempted women candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category candidates from fee payment.

Candidates can submit SSC CHSL 2020 application fee through Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. Fee can also be paid via BHIM.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2020

Step 1: Google SSC or enter the url, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Apply’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Select CHSL and click on the link for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Step 4: First register yourself, if you are not registered

Step 5: Once registration is done, log in using registration number and password

Step 6: Fill application form and upload photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit application fee, if applicable

Step 8: Download filled application form or take printout

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam will consist of four sections carrying 25 questions each. The paper will be of 200 marks, meaning each question of the paper is of two marks. Candidates will get one hour to complete the test and there will also be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

Those applying for SSC CHSL 2020 should check eligibility criteria before filling the application form. Candidates should have passed Class 12 to be eligible for SSC CHSL 2020. They should be between 18 and 27 years of age.