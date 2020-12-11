SSC CHSL 2020: Application Process Ends on December 15 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) last month released the notification for SSC CHSL 2020. The application process started on November 6 and will end on December 15. Those who want to apply for SSC CHSL 2020 should note that there are only five days left for the application to close, so they should try to fill the form before the last date. SSC CHSL 2020 application can be filled by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date for making online SSC CHSL 2020 fee payment is December 17.

SC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to April 27. However, the dates for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 exam will be announced later.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply’ option available on the homepage

Step 3: Select CHSL

Step 4: Click on the link for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Step 5: Register, in case you are not a registered user. After that log in using registration number and password

Step 6: Fill application form and upload photo and signature in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay application fee, if applicable

Step 8: Download PDF of filled application form

The application fee for candidates for SSC CHSL 2020 from General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 100. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CHSL 2020 Application Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

Candidates belonging to General category should be between 18 and 27 years. They should not have been born before January 2, 1994 and after January 1, 2003. There is relaxation in maximum age limit for those belonging to the reserved category.

To be eligible for SSC CHSL 2020, applicants should have passed Class 12.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam will be of 200 marks and will have four sections carrying 25 questions each. Maximum time allotted to complete the test is one hour. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.