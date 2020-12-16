SSC CHSL 2020: Last Date for Submitting Application Extended to December 19; Apply at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for submitting SSC CHSL 2020 application form. The SSC CHSL 2020 application form deadline has been pushed to December 19 from December 15. The last date for making SSC CHSL 2020 online fee payment is December 21. Applicants can generate offline challan till December 23. The deadline for payment through Challan is December 24. Those who want to apply for SSC CHSL 2020 can do so by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

“In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020,” said the SSC.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/ImportantNoticeCHSLE-202015122020.pdf

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2020

Step 1: In the searchbox of Google, write SSC

Step 2: Select the link that will take you to the Commission’s website

Step 3: Click on the Apply option on the homepage and then select the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Step 4: If you have not registered, then do it first

Step 5: Log in using registration number and password

Step 6: Fill application form and upload photograph and signature in the prescribed size limit and format

Step 7: Pay application fee, if applicable

Step 8: Submit application form and take printout of it

The application fee for SSC CHSL 2020 for applicants belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category is Rs 100. On the other hand, women and the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category candidates have been exempted from paying the SSC CHSL 2020 application fee.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 exam will be held from April 12 to April 27. The paper for SSC CHSL Tier-1 will carry four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English and General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Each section will have 25 questions. The exam will be of 200 marks and one hour will be allotted to complete the test. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.