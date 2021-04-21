SSC CHSL 2020 Postponed, New Dates Later

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I 2020 examination. Several sessions of the exam have taken place. It was being held from April 12 to May 22 in various sessions, however, the exam stands postponed with effect from April 20. The postponement has been announced due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. The revised dates for the exam, however, are not known yet. The Commission said that it would release the revised dates after the condition is more conducive to hold exams.

SSC holds CHSL to fill posts of the lower divisional clerk or junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, data entry operators for various ministries or departments or offices of the Government of India.

To be eligible for these posts candidates have to clear tier-I, descriptive paper, skill test, or type test. Only those who clear the tier-I exam will be eligible for the next round. The tier-I computer-based exam consists of objective-type, multiple-choice questions only. For every wrong answer, students lose 0.50 marks and for every right answer, they are given two marks. Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks in ‘pen and paper’ Mode. The duration of the descriptive paper will be for one hour.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-II exam on the basis of their performance in the tier-I exam. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. The final selection and allocation of ministries or departments or offices to candidates qualified in the Document Verification will be made on the basis of their performance in tier-I+tier-II exams and the preference of posts or departments confirmed by the candidate at the time of document verification.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here