SSC CHSL 2021 Notification, Application for Today, Exam in May

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) notification today - February 1 at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process will also begin today and will continue till March 7, according to the exam calendar released by SSC. According to the commission, the tier-1 exam will be held in May. The exact date will be announced along with the notification.

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted to higher lower divisional clerks, junior secretariat assistants, data entry operators, postal assistants across ministries and government offices. These jobs are for 12th pass candidates in the age group of 18 to 27 years; age relaxations as per the government norms are also offered.

To be eligible for these posts candidates have to clear tier-I, descriptive paper, skill test, or type test. Only those who clear the tier-I exam will be eligible for the next round. The tier-I computer-based exam consists of objective-type, multiple-choice questions only. For every wrong answer, students lose 0.50 marks and for every right answer, they are given two marks. Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks in ‘pen and paper’ Mode. The duration of the descriptive paper will be for one hour.

