SSC CHSL 2021 Tier II Results Out, Check Cut-off List

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Tier II Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2021. The result of Tier II (Descriptive) Examination, along with the Tier I (Computer-Based) Examination, together forms the base for shortlisting candidates who can appear for Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). Candidates can check the result of the SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier II exam on ssc.nic.in– the official website of the Commission. Candidates need to log in using their registered ID and password to check their marks.

The SSC declared the result of Tier I of the CHSLE, 2021, on August 4, 2022. A total of 54,104 candidates qualified to appear in Tier II. Following the result of PwD candidates on September 2, an additional 237 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Descriptive Examination, pushing the number of candidates who had qualified for Tier II up to 54,341.

Read | RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: RRC to Release CBT Results by Dec 24

On December 16, the Commission announced the category-wise details of the candidates who had provisionally qualified for appearing in the Typing Test/DEST the cut-offs based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission for Tier I + Tier II scores. The official notification stated that a total of 35,023 candidates had qualified for Typing test for the position of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant & Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant. The cut-off for this list varied from 199.69 to 109.23.

Another 4,374 candidates qualified for DEST for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) in CAG. Meanwhile, 1,511 candidates qualified for DEST for the post of DEO apart from CAG.

The marks of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on December 23 and will be available till January 5, 2023. The DEST/Typing Test will be held on January 6, 2023. The SSC will provide a detailed schedule on the websites of the relevant regional offices in a while.

Read all the Latest Education News here