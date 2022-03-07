SSC CHSL 2022 Applications Ending Today, Steps to Register

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) application process closes today, March 7. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can, however, pay the fee in online mode till March 8, 11 pm. The last date and time for the generation of offline challan is March 9.

The SSC CHSL will be a two-tier exam with the first tier exam scheduled to be held in May. It is conducted for jobs such as higher lower divisional clerks, junior secretariat assistants, data entry operators, postal assistants across ministries and government offices.

SSC CHSL: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have cleared at least class 12 from a recognised board.

Age limit: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 27 years. The upper age will be relaxed as per the government norms are also offered.

SSC CHSL: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: Register yourself using credentials

Step 3: Fill out form, upload scanned copies of passport size photograph and signature

Step 4: Pay fee, submit form

Step 5: Download and save the filled form for further use

SSC CHSL: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SSC CHSL: Exam Pattern

The tier-I will be a descriptive paper, skill test, or type test. It will be computer-based featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions only. For every right answer, students will be given two marks and 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Those who clear the tier-I exam will be eligible for tier-II. Tier-II exam will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks in pen and paper mode. The duration of the paper will be for one hour.

SSC CHSL Notification 2021: Salary

Those selected for the posts of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant will get salaries in the range of Rs 19,900-63,200. Postal assistant, the sorting assistant will be paid between Rs 25,500-81,100 while Data Entry Operator (DEO) will get between Rs 25,500-81,100.4. Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ will get between Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100.

