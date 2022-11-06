SSC CHSL 2022 Notification to be Out Today

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the SSC CHSL Notification today, on December 6, 2022, for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators. All the eligible and interested candidates must visit the official website to fill out the SSC CHSL application form in the stipulated period in order to appear for the selection process.

The three stages of the SSC CHSL selection procedure are the Tier-I Computer Based Exam, Tier-II Descriptive Paper, and Tier-III Typing Test (Tier-III). Only those applicants who will succeed in all three rounds of selection will be taken into consideration for the temporary appointment. For the candidates’ reference, we have provided comprehensive information about the SSC CHSL Notification in this blog.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: How to apply?

Follow the steps online to fill out the SSC CHSL application form without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the “SSC CHSL Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the “New Registration” tab,

Step 4: After that, register yourself and get the login credentials on your registered email address.

Step 5: Now log in with the new credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: Upload the scanned color passport-size photograph and other required documents in the application form.

Step 7: Then, proceed to pay the application fees through the online method or SBI Challan.

Step 8: After paying the fees, save, download, or take the printout of the filled online application form for future reference.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Requirements

Candidates can review the eligibility requirements based on the notification from the previous year to determine if they can apply for the post or not since the SSC CHSL notification has not yet been released.

