SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Begins at ssc.nic.in, Apply Online for 4500 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2022. The registration process for the examination has begun and candidates can apply online through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 4, 2023.

The exam is being conducted to fill approximately 4,500 vacant Group C posts in various ministries, departments, and offices of the government of India and various constitutional bodies. These include posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Eligibility

Age- To be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must be aged between 18 and 27 years as on January 1, 2022.

Education- Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board to apply.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: How to apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Step – 2 Select ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022’ and click on ’Apply’.

Step – 3 Register yourself by filling in basic details and then login using our credentials.

Step – 4 Fill the application form and provide the necessary details and documents.

Step – 5 Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step – 6 Save the application for future reference.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Application fee

The application form fee is Rs 100 for general category candidates. Women candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Exam pattern

The 2022 SSC CHSL examination will be held in two tiers in computer-based format. The Tier-I paper will consist of four parts having 25 questions each of different subjects. The subjects include English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple choice questions with negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect response. Candidates will get a total of 60 minutes to write the Tier-I paper

The Tier-II exam will be conducted in two sessions and will have three section having two modules each. In Section-I, the two module papers are of Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence. In Section-II, the Module-I paper is of English Language and Comprehension while Module-II paper is of General Awareness.

Section-III has two module papers of Computer Knowledge Module and Skill Test/Typing Test Module.

Both sessions will be conducted on the same day. Session—I includes Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III while Session-II include Module-II of Section-III.

The Tier-II exam will consist of objective-type multiple choice questions except for Module-II paper of Section-III.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Salary

Upon successful selection, a candidate can draw a salary between Rs 19,000 and Rs 63,200 for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). The salary on offer for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and DEO Grade A is between Rs 25,000 and Rs 81,000 in pay level-4 and between Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,300 in pay level-5.

