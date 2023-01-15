SSC CHSL 2023: Applications to Commence on May 9 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announces date for commencement of applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2023. The SSC CHSL applications will be open from May 9 to June 8, 2023 at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2023 exam will be place in July and August 2023, as per an official twitter update. On January 10, the commission closed the application correction facility for the SSC CHSL 2022–23 form. Candidates have till January 4, 2023, to submit their SSC CHSL 2022 form.

SSC CHSL 2023 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 9 MAY 2023 को प्रारंभ होंगे जो 08 JUNE 2023 तक चलेंगे जिसका ऑनलाइन एग्जाम JULY,AUGUST 2023 में होना प्रस्तावित है। @ssc_chief @ssc_official__— staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) January 14, 2023

SSC Calendar 2023: A Step By Step Guide to Download

Those who want to check the calendar should follow these steps

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2023-24.”

Step 3. A new PDF will open.

Step 4. Scroll down the SSC Calendar PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Step 5. Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

Except for the skill test, the SSC CHSL 2023 examination will be delivered entirely online. The SSC CHSL requires that applicants have completed class 12 or an exam of an equal level from a recognised university or board in order to be eligible. The SSC CHSL has an age range of 18 to 27.

SSC CHSL is used to hire applicants for positions in various government agencies. The candidates must also successfully complete a physical test that involves jogging a mile in a set amount of time.

