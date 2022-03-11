SSC CHSL Application Correction Window Open, How to Edit Form

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the CHSL application form edit window at the official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have to correct any particulars in their application form can do so till March 15. Candidates will not be allowed to make any changes to their application form after the last date. The registration process ended on March 7.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for correcting or modifying the application of SSC CHSL for the first time and Rs 500 for the second time. The correction fee applies to all categories and gender.

Also read| No CBT 2 for Group D, Revised Result for NTP as Railways Agree to Students’ Demands

The SSC CHSL is a two-tier exam. The first tier of the exam is scheduled to be held in May. It is conducted for several government jobs such as higher lower divisional clerks, junior secretariat assistants, data entry operators, and postal assistants.

SSC CHSL 2022: Steps to edit application form

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC

Step 2: Go to the application edit link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click the registration edit link

Step 5: Correct/modify the necessary information. Submit

Step 6: Pay the application edit fee

Step 7: Download and save the filled form for further use

SSC CHSL 2022: Exam Pattern

The SSC CHSL tier I exam will be in May, although the exact date is yet to be released. It will be in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will comprise multiple-choice questions only. For every right answer, candidates will be awarded two marks and 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Those who clear the tier-I exam will be allowed to sit for the tier-II exam. The duration of the paper is one hour.

Read| SSC CHSL, CGL Schedule Released at ssc.nic.in, Exams from April 11

SSC CHSL 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant will get pay between Rs 19,900-63,200. Postal assistant, and sorting assistant will get between Rs 25,500-81,100 while Data Entry Operator (DEO) will get between Rs 25,500-81,100.4. Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ will get between Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.