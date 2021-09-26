SSC CHSL, CAPF Result and Time Update

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the announcement of the results of its various examination on September 6. SSC is likely to declare the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2018 (Final result), Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 (Tier II) and the physical efficiency test (PET) for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces (CAPFs) examination 2020 on September 30.

The SSC results will be uploaded in the form of a PDF on the official website, ssc.nic.in, once declared.

The SSC notice dated September 6 also mentions the lists of other examinations which will announce their results in 2021. The results for Junior Translator, Junior, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 and the final results for male and female constables in the Delhi Police Examination 2020 are expected to be declared on October 31.

This will be followed by another result declaration on November 30, where SSC is likely to release the results of Paper-II for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination results 2020 are expected to be declared on December 11.

SSC results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the exam results option available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page consisting of the list of results announced by SSC

Step 4: Click on the PDF link of the result to check and download it

Step 5: Search your roll number or name in the list of selected candidates

Step 6: Save the copy for future use reference

SSC declares the result for each stage of its various examination separately on its website and applicants have to secure the minimum category cut-off to advance to the next level. The final selection results are declared at the end of the recruitment process. Candidates awaiting the results are advised to refer to SSC’s website for regular updates.

