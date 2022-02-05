SSC CHSL, CGL Result in Feb, GD Constable in April, Calendar Released

The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification announcing tentative dates for the declaration of results for various examinations conducted by the commission. The results will be declared on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

As per the status report released on the official website, dates of declaration of results have been mentioned for examinations including SSC GD Constable result that was conducted in 2021, combined higher secondary (10+2) level (CHSL) exam that was conducted in 2019, paper-I of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff that was conducted in 2020, and final result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam that was conducted in 2019, among others.

The tentative dates for various examinations are mentioned in the result calendar released by SSC. As per the notification, the commission will declare the final results for the CGL exam 2019, tentatively on February 15, following this results of three examinations, including, CHSL skill test 2019, Paper-I for MTS (Non-technical) 2020, and Paper-II for JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) 2020, will be released on February 28.

The commission will also declare the results of the skill test for Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2019, tentatively on March 10. Additionally, the results of CBE for the post of Constable (GD) in NIA, SSF, CAPFs, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles that conducted in 2021 to be declared tentatively on April 15. Finally, the calendar mentions the date of declaration of results of the CGL Tier-II examination conducted by the commission in 2020. The tentative date of the result declaration is set as April 30.

Eligible applicants can check the notification on the official website and refer to the portal for any further developments and updates regarding the matter. After the results are declared, the commission will notify those who are eligible for the next round of selection for various posts.

