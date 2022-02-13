SSC CHSL Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination on February 1. SSC will hold the tier 1 exam through computer-based mode in May. The registration process has begun and the last date to fill out the application form is March 7 at the official website at ssc.nic.in while the last date to make the online payment is March 8.

The number of vacancies has not been published by the commission yet. The age limit for the posts is 18 to 27 years as of January 1, 2022, that is, candidates born not before January 2, 1995, and not later than January 1, 2004, are eligible to apply. Students who have passed class 12 can apply for the examination. Take a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of the SSC CHSL exams.

SSC CHSL 2022: Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in three tiers. Tier 1 will have a computer-based examination, tier 2 will have descriptive paper, and tier 3 examination will be a skill or typing test. If necessary, the metric systems of weights and measured can be used in the question paper. After the results will be announced, the students won’t be able to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking.

Tier 1 – Computer Based Examination

Paper of Tier 1 will be of 200 marks and divided into four sections. Students will be assessed upon the basic knowledge of English, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skills), and general awareness.

All four parts will be of 50 marks each. The examination will be objective-based. For every correct answer, the student will get 2 marks and a negative marking of 0.5 will be there for every wrong answer.

Tier 2 – Descriptive paper

The paper will be of 100 marks and will be a handwritten exam. Time duration of the exam will be one hour. The minimum qualifying marks will be 33 per cent. Students can write the exam in English or Hindi as per their preference. However, students can opt for any one language and can’t write the paper in both languages at the same time. It will lead to zero scoring.

Tier 3 - Skill Test/Typing Test

Shortlisted candidates from tier 2 will appear in tier 3 test. It will be conducted in cities where regional offices of the commission are located or as decided by the commission.

SSC CHSL 2022: Syllabus

Tier 1 – Computer Based Examination

English Language: Spot the error, fill in the blanks, synonyms, homonyms, antonyms, spellings, detect misspelled words, idioms, and phrases, one-word substitution, improvement of sentences, active, the passive voice of verbs, conversion into direct, indirect narration, shuffling of sentence parts, shuffling of sentences in a passage, close passage, comprehension passage.

General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and nonverbal types. The test will include questions on semantic analogy, symbolic operations, symbolic, number analogy, trends, figural analogy, space orientation, semantic classification, venn diagrams, symbolic, number classification, drawing inferences, figural part subject (not in sequence), punched hole/ pattern-folding and unfolding, semantic series, figural pattern-folding, and completion, number series, embedded figures, figural series, critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, word building, social intelligence, coding and de-coding, numerical operations, other sub-topics if any.

Quantitative Aptitude: Number systems, fundamental arithmetical operations, algebra, and geometry, mensuration, trigonometry, and statistical charts.

General Awareness: General awareness about the environment, current affairs, History, culture, the economy of India and its neighbouring countries, general policy, and scientific research.

Tier 2 – Descriptive Paper

Essay, letter, application

Tier 3 - Skill Test/ Typing Test

Skill/Typing test is mandatory for data entry operators and everyone has to appear in it. However, Persons with Disability (PwD) who are unfit for typing tests can write to the commission in advance to get the exemption for the post of LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant.

