SSC CHSL Result 2019-2020 for Tier 1 to be Announced Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result of Tier-1 exam of the CHSL recruitment 2019 today, January 15. Candidates will be able to check their result by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. A few days ago, the SSC issued a notification stating that the result of Tier-1 of CHSL recruitment exam 2019 will be released on 15 January 2021. Earlier, the Commission had released the answer sheet of the candidates along with CHSL's answer-key.

The CHSL Recruitment Examination 2019 Tier-1 examination was conducted in various cities across the country from March 17 to March 19, 2020, 12 October to 16 October, October 19 to October 21, 2020, and 26 October.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the candidates, the Commission had implemented social distancing in the current scenario of COVID-19 during the conduct of its computer-based examinations in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019: How to download the result

Step 1- Type ssc.nic.in on search bar

Step 2- Look for "Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) - Result" active link and click on it

Step 3- Fill in the requested information and submit it

Step 4- SSC CHSL Result 2019-2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Don't forget to take a printout for future use

This time, 4893 vacancies were listed out by the Staff Selection Commission in CHSL. In CHSL 2019, 1269 posts of Lower Division Clerk / Junior Secretarial Assistant / Junior Passport Assistant, 3598 of Postal / Shorting Assistant, and 26 posts of Data Entry Operator have been announced.

These vacancies belong to 26 ministries and departments. Of these 4893 posts, 2354 posts are unreserved. Meanwhile, 630 posts are reserved for Schedule Caste category. For ST, OBC and EWS, the number of posts reserved are 386, 1014 and 509.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had issued the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) examination 2019 in the month of December.