SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019 | The answer key for the tier-1 examination of the Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL tier-1 2019) has been declared by the commission on the website https://ssc.nic.in/. The SSC CHSL 2019 answer key was released along with the question paper on Friday, January 22. On the basis of this answer key, the result of the SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 was prepared. It was declared on the website on January 15. The SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 candidates can take the following steps to check the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage in the ‘Latest News’ section, you will find the link titled ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys.’ Click on it

Step 3: A notification will open which has the link to access SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 answer key. Click the link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password to log in

Step 5: Download the answer key and question. Keep a print out for future reference

The notification says that the SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 answer key and question paper will be available on the website till February 21, 2021. It states that the SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 candidates must take a print out of the two documents otherwise they will not be able to access them in future.

The answer key and question paper have been released on the website in order to ensure greater transparency, according to the notification.

Based on the SSC CHSL tier-1 2019 results, the shortlisted candidates will now be appearing for tier-2 examination. The minimum qualifying percentage for SSC CHSL tier-2 2019 33 percent. Candidates will have to write a 200-250 words essay and a letter/ application of approximately 150-200 words for the 100 marks paper.

The SSC CHSL 2019 exam will recruit successful candidates for the positions of junior secretariat assistant, lower division clerk, data entry operator, postal assistant and sorting assistant.