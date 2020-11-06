SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in; Details

The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released the answer key for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The candidates who sat for SSC CHSL examination 2019 can go to the official website to check the Tier 1 answer key.

In order to check the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 answer key, the students will need to login through their roll number and password. In order to access the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 answer key, the aspirants will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the browser and visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ”Lates News" section and look for an option that reads "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019”. Click on this option

Step 3: In a new page a PDF will open. Read the instructions on it carefully and click on the link at the end

Step 4: A new page will open in which you will have to correctly enter the credentials and hit the submit button

Step 5: A new window comprising of your SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Answer key will open ensure that you download and take a print of it

It must be noted that objections on SSC CHSL answer key Tier 1 2019 can be raised till 6 PM IST on November 10. All aspirants must ensure that they take a print of the copy of their response sheet. This is crucial, especially because the answer sheets and response sheets will not be available after a particular time period.

SSC held the CHSL ( Tier-I) examination for 2019 from March 17 to March 19, 2020 and was continued from October 12 to October 16, 2020. Some papers were also held on October 19, October 21, and October 26.

An official notification released by the commission reads, "The Computer Based Examination for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 was conducted by the Commission from 17.03.2020 to 19.03.2020, 12.10.2020 to 16.10.2020, 19.10.2020 to 21.10.2020 and on 26.10.2020 at different centres all over the country.”