SSC CHSL Tier 1 Score Cards from Nov 5 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the results of the tier I exam by logging in using their roll number. The commission will release the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates on November 5. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the tier II exam to be held on January 9.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 05.11.2021. This facility will be available for a period from 05.11.2021 to 25.11.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” the notice read.

SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off and has can cancelled the exams for eighth students as they had appeared more than once. The cut-off for the unreserved category is 141.88884, for SC candidates it is 114.16301, for ST 108.88563, for OBC 139.46324, and for EWS 117.59934.

The SSC CHSL tier-I exam was conducted from April 12 to 19, and from August 4 to 12 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode across various centres all over the country.

The representations received by SSC from the candidates with regard to the answer keys “have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary." The final answer keys will be available for a period of one month from November 5 to December 4.

“As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II),” the commission said in its official notice.

The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission in due course of time, however, those who are unable to download the certificate will have to contact the concerned regional office.

The tier-II paper will be a descriptive one featuring essay writing and letter writing for a total of 100 marks. Candidates will need to get 33 per cent in the tier II exam to clear the exam.

