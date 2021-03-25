SSC Constable (GD) 2021 Registration Begins, Exam in August; Here’s All You Need to Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the registration for the Constable (general duty) recruitment 2021 on Thursday, March 25. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can note that the application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in. The last date for filling the application form is May 10 while the computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25. Every year, the SSC Constable (GD) exam is conducted for the selection of the candidates for below mentioned posts:

Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles

: The minimum educational qualification needed to appear for this examination is that the candidate should have successfully completed their Class 10 exams.The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.A computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination is held for the selection of the candidates. Mock Test for the computer-based exam will also be released by the SSC.Candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.Candidates will be able to register for the examination online by visiting the official website of SSC. They can follow the below mentioned simple steps to do so:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in on or before May 10 to fill the registration form.

Step 2: Then the applicants will have to click on the recruitment notification link once it gets activated.

Step 3: Applicants are now required to fill-up the form.

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter all the basic information asked for and upload scanned documents.

Step 5: Next, make fee payment.

Step 6: Candidates need to download and take a print out of the application form after submitting it for future use.