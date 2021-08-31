SSC Constable GD Application Process Closes Today, Check Steps to Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registrations for Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 today, August 31. The online application for 25,761 vacancies was started on July 17 on the official website — on ssc.nic.in.

The commission had earlier stated that no further extensions of the registration process will be provided this year. Nearly 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the SSC Constable GD 2021 exam. To apply for the exam, aspirants must have passed class 10 and must be of age group 18 to 23 years.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of SSC

Step 2. Go to the registration link

Step 3. Enter required login details

Step 4. Fill in the application form

Step 5. Upload required documents.

Step 6. Make the payment of application fees

Step 7. Download a copy of the application form for further use

The application fees for SSC Constable GD are Rs 100. Women candidates and those belonging to reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fees.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer-based tests followed by the physical efficiency test (PET) 2021 and physical standard test (PST) 2021.

The written test will feature multiple-choice questions from four sections — general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, elementary mathematics, and English or Hindi. Each section will have 25 questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and will be held in bilingual mode, that is, English and Hindi. The questions will carry one mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be given for each wrong answer.

