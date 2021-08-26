SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Application Process Closing Soon for 25,761 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registrations for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 on August 31. The commission has urged the aspirants to submit the online application much before the closing date.

The official statement SSC reads, “aspiring candidates for Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.08.2021 and not to wait till the last date.” The commission also said no further extension will be provided.

The SSC has started the online application for Constable (GD) for 25,761 vacancies on July 17. This year, nearly 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the SSC Constable (GD) 2021 exam. Class 10 pass candidates of age group 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer-based tests followed by the physical efficiency test (PET) 2021 and physical standard test (PST) 2021.

The questions will be asked in multiple-choice form from four sections — general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, elementary mathematics, and English/Hindi. Twenty-five questions will be from each of the sections and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The examination will be held in bilingual mode, that is, English and Hindi.

Aspirants must note that each of the questions will carry one mark while there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. SSC will release the schedule for the Constable (GD) computer-based test in due course of time.

