SSC CPO 2018 Final Result, Cutoff Announced at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO 2018 final result. The SSC CPO 2018 result notification had the post-wise and category-wise final cutoff marks. The posts included in the result were: (A) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, (B) Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), (D) - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), (E) - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), (F) Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal. The SSC CPO 2018 final results were announced on the official website: www.ssc.nic.in in a PDF form.

There are two separate result lists released for male and female candidates who have been shortlisted. The result page or the PDF document displays the candidate’s name, roll number, gender category, post, and rank. On April 26, the selection commission will release the marks of selected and non-selected candidates. Those candidates who appeared for this examination can check the marks they obtained in the SSC CPO till May 15.

CLICK TO CHECK SSC CPO 2018 FINAL RESULT LIST

According to the SSC CPO 2018 final result list, a total of 161 female candidates and 1272 male candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appointment in the services. The cutoff for SSC CPO 2018 has been decided based on Paper-I, II, and the date of birth of the selected candidates.

The final resultagainst departmental vacancies will be processed by the Delhi Police based on the performance of candidates in computer based test (CBT) after declaration of final result. Hence,the result for departmental vacancies of Delhi Police has not been processed by the commission.

The result notification also mentions that if a candidate feels any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ user department, the issue may be brought to the notice of the Commission within one month. Any request regarding discrepancy in results will not be entertained by the Commission after one month.

