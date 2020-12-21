SSC CPO Answer Key 2020 Released at ssc.nic.in; All You Need to Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam that was conducted to shortlist candidates in the department of Central Police Organization (CPO) on its official website. The SSC CPO answer Key 2020 has been released with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) and the tentative answer key(s) at the website.

Applicants who have appeared in the paper titled ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020’ are advised to check the answer key and submit representation, if any at the given link.

The recruitment exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 was conducted by SSC from November 23 to 25 in computer-based mode at different centres all over the country, as per the official notification. The notice instructs candidates to click on the given link and login by using their examination roll number and exam password.

As this is a tentative SSC COP 2020 answer key, applicants will have the liberty of submitting representations. SSC has mentioned that representation with respect to a single question will cost Rs 100 and the representations must be made within a specified date. Questions, as well as answers that appeared in the SSC CPO recruitment exam 2020 last month, can be challenged. However, the commission will entertain entries only until the set last date.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 20.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 24.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged,” reads the notice. It has been also mentioned that representations received after 6 pm on December 24 “will not be entertained under any circumstances”.

It is also advisable that candidates take a print out of their own response sheet as the document will be not available to check after the specified time. Here is the ‘Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of Representation’ (https://ssc.nic.in/ ChallengeSystem/ ChallengeHomescreen).