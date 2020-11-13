SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the application status window for SSC SI CPO 2020 Tier 1. The application status link is released for Tier 1 examination for Sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The SSC SI CPO 2020 application status is also published for Eastern Region (ER), Central Region (CR) and North East Region (NER). The SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 can be checked from the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have gone through the application process are advised to note down their roll number, registration number, Date of Birth and keep it handy as they will be asked to enter the details at the time of application status check. Candidates will also be asked to solve a sum which checking the status.

The SSC CPO SI examination will be conducted in online mode and the time duration is 2 hours. The examination is scheduled to begin from November 23. The last examination is slated for November 25. As per the question paper pattern, each section will have 50 questions. The topics include - General Knowledge, English Comprehension, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to pick up candidates for the vacant positions in Delhi Police - Sub-Inspector (Executive) (Male/ Female) , Group “C” (Non-Gazetted)and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. The notification regarding the recruitment drive was released in June.

Now, candidates who have applied for the posts are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps carefully and check the status

SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020: How to check

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for log in section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter basic information in the rectangular box

Step 4: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

Step 5: Save the SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 on your device

All candidates should take a printout of the SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 and keep it safe as the same will be used for future reference.