SSC CPO SI Delhi Police, ASI CISF PET, PST Result Declared

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted to hire SI Delhi police, CISF among other posts notified in SSC CPO 2019. A total of 5,871 people have qualified for this round out of the total 45,923 candidates who were eligible to appear for it.

As many as 83 candidates were exempted from the PET round and as many as 30,218 were absent on the day of PST. This round was conducted by the Nodal Central Armed Police Force. Only those candidates who had cleared the Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 were permitted to appear for PST.

Here is a look at the breakup of qualified candidates:

Female EWS: 75

Female SC: 70

Female ST: 70

Female OBC: 143

Female OBC (for Delhi only): 27

Female UR: 123

Male EWS: 713

Male SC: 668

Male ST: 531

Male OBC: 1771

Male OBC (for Delhi only): 317

Male UR: 1446

The qualified candidates along with the ones who were exempted from the PST round will now appear for Paper-II of the examination. As of now, the date of the exam has not been declared. Those aspirants who are eligible for Paper - II are advised to keep a tab on the official website for an update regarding the same. The final selection will be done on the basis of Paper-I, PST/ Physical Endurance Test PET, Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

It must be noted that 1143 ex-servicemen who had cleared Paper-I, were not required to undergo PET. However, these people will have to appear in Paper-II and fulfil the physical standards prescribed in order to be eligible for the posts.

The commission had declared the result for Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 on February 14. 4035 female and 41888 male candidates had cleared this round.

This exam is being conducted to fill in the posts of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, assistant sub-inspector Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and assistant sub-inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here