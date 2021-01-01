SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 Answer Key Released, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released preliminary answer key for the Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 can download the preliminary answer key at the official website ssc.nic.in.

To download the answer key, the candidates can log in to their registered account using their roll number and password. The candidates can challenge the answers through the official website. "Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 31 (6 PM) to January 7 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on January 7 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the SSC notification said.

SSC Delhi Police constable exam answer key 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Delhi Police Constable exam answer key’ link

Step 3: Log in using roll number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key

Step 6: In case of objections, mark the question you want to challenge

Step 7: Attach supporting documents, pay fee

SSC Delhi Police Constable (executive) paper-1 was conducted from November 27 to December 16. The SSC in August released the notification for the recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. There are 5,846 vacancies for this post, out of which 3,433 vacancies are for men and 1,944 are for women. The remaining 243 positions are for male and 226 for female constables in the ex-servicemen and others category.