SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2018 Detailed Marks Released, Here’s How You Can Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the detailed marks for Delhi Police Sub-inspector (SI) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exam 2018. All the selected and non-selected examinees can check the final marks by visiting the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and email-ID/mobile number. The marks will be available till May 15 on the website. Examinees are advised to check the same before the closing date.

How to check SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI 2018 final marks:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018: Uploading of detailed marks”

Step 3:A pdf will be opened with the link to check the final marks for Delhi Police SI and CAPF 2018

Step 4:Click on that link and enter the registration number, roll number date of birth, the registered email id/mobile number, and name of the examination

Step 5:Click on submit and the individual detailed marks will be displayed

A couple of days ago, SSChas declared the list of shortlisted candidates for the final appointment. According to the official notice, a total of 161 female and 1,272 male candidates have been finally selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Here’s the direct link to download SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs result 2018

Result for female candidates

Result for male candidates

