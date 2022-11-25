SSC Exam 2023 Schedule Released at ssc.nic.in, CGL, CHSL Exams in January

The Staff Selection Commission, on Thursday, November 24 published the date sheet for SSC Exams 2023. Aspirants can check and download the notification of the exam dates through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The schedule has been shared for the following examinations - (i) Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Skill Test), (ii) Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2021 (Skill Test), (iii) Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022, (iv) Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test).

As per the SSC 2023 exam schedule, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Skill Test) will take place from January 4 to 5, 2023. On the other hand, the Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2021 (Skill Test) will be held on January 6, 2023.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be administered from January 10, 2023, to February 14. Lastly, from February 15, 2023, to February 16, the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test) will be held.

Recently, the Staff Selection Commission announced the final marks for the Assam Rifles Examinations, 2021 for constable (GD) posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD). Candidates can view their marks at the SSC official website till December 7.

From November 16 to December 15, 2021, the written test for the Assam Rifles exam was conducted. The Computer Based Test results were released on March 25 this year. Candidates who passed the written exam were invited to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET, PST results were declared on August 12, and those who passed, went on to take the Detailed Medical Examination. On November 7, the Review Medical Examination (RME) results were announced.

