SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Marks of Qualified Candidates Out at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination2018 on its official website www.ssc.nic.in. Those who appeared for the SSC constable GD exam can check their score by using their registration number and password. As per the official notification of SSC, the commission has uploaded the final marks of SSC GD constable for the candidates who have qualified the written examination. Earlier the commission has declared the result for the same on January 21 and 28.

The official statement of SSC reads, "Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and click on Results/ Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 05-02-2021 to 06-03-2021".

How to check SSC GD constable examination 2018 final marks:

Step 1. SSC GD constable written exam final score is available on its official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage go to the login tab and enter your registration number and password

Step 3. On the dashboard go the appeared examination tab

Step 4. Click on the link for SSC GD constable 2018 final marks

Step 5. SSC GD constable score will be displayed.

Those qualifying the SSC GD constable written exam are eligible to appear for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME). SSC GD constable selection process is comprised of a computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and detailed medical examination. A total of 54,953 vacancies are available for SSC GD constable.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also announced the recruitment of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff on its official website. The application process has already started and will conclude on March 31. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of SSC for further update.