SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Declared at ssc.nic.in, Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the GD Constable Final Result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 1,52,265 candidates were called for SSC GD Constable Detailed Medical Examination (DME) 2018,out of which 46,308 male candidates and 8103 female candidates have qualified the exam. All these candidates are selected for the SSC GDappointment. SSC GD Constable Result 2018 is available in pdf format which candidates have to download. Those who have appeared for DMEcan check their SSC GD 2018 Finalresult by searching for their name or roll number in the SSC GD Constable qualified candidates’ list.

SSC GD Constable 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.inStep 2: On the homepage, go to the result tab and click on the GD Constable sectionStep 3:SSC GD Constable 2018result has been declared separately for male and female candidates. Thus, candidates can click on the link for the result as per their categoryStep 4: SSC GD constable 2018qualified candidates’ list will be displayedStep 5: Download it and search for your name or roll number

Candidates can also check the SSC GD Constable result directly from here:

Male candidates’ resultFemale candidates’ result

SSCGD constable recruitment drive 2018 was conducted to appoint Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared in the CBT test 2018,out od which 5,54,903 candidates were qualified for Physical Efficiency Test. The commission had conducted the PET from August 13 to September 23, 2019, and the result for the same was declared on December 17, 2019. In PET, a total of 1,52,226 candidates were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). However, on the basis of various court orders, 39 more candidates were allowed to appear for DME. The SSC GD Constable DME 2018 was conducted from January 9 to February 13, 2020, and from August 24 to September 12.