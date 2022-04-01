SSC GD Constable 2021 Marks Released at ssc.nic.in, Steps to get Scorecard

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for GD constable exam. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their scorecards from the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in. The scorecards are for the exam held from November 16 to December 15 to hire at the post of General Duty Constable. Those who have made it through the exam will be called for the next exam based on merit.

The scorecards so released will only be available for a month on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will have to get their scorecards from the website. To do so, they can follow these steps -

SSC GD Constable Scorecard: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The SSC GD Constable Result 2021 was declared by the commission on March 25, 2022. The SSC GD 2021 Scorecard is now available and candidates can check their section-wise SSC GD Marks. Students need to ensure that their score cards are error-free. In case of any mistake, they need to reach the authorities at the earliest.

