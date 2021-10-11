SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Admits Cards to be Released Soon. Check Details.

The admission process for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021, which is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, has concluded. The recruitment board of commission had invited applications for SSC GD Constable Exam from July 17 to August 31. The candidates are now waiting for the written examination to take place.

The exam is scheduled to be held from 16 November to 15 December 2021. The candidates can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in — for more information. The commission is carrying out the recruitment process for 25,271 vacancies.

The candidates, who have filed their application for the constable exam, are confused about when the admit cards will be made available. The SSC will soon release the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 admit cards. The information regarding the release of the admit cards is shared below.

According to the official notification issued by the SSC, the admit cards of the candidates will be released two weeks before the date of the examination. The examination is scheduled to start from November 16, so it is assumed that the board will issue the provisional admit cards on or around November 1.

The admit cards will contain the information of the exam date and the centre allotted to an individual. The commission will release the original admit card of the candidates 4 days before the exam.

