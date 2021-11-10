SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Mock Test Link Activated at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the mock test link for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, NIA, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination 2021 today, on November 10. Interested candidates can head to the official portal, ssc.nic.in to get the mock test link. It has been released for the SSC Constable (GD) exam, which has been scheduled from November 16 to December 15.

SSC Constable GD exam 2021: How to check mock test link

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: Tap on the SSC GD Constable 2021 mock test link

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their registration details

Step 4: Enter the password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Now, you will get access to the mock test link

In an official notice, the SSC informed that a mock test, on the computer-based examination, has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner. It will most likely prove to be beneficial for the candidates of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.

SSC Constable GD exam 2021: Exam pattern

The recruitment process will include the computer-based examination (CBE), physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination, and document verification. The exam will have multiple choice questions and objective questions for a total of 100 marks. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be given for every wrong attempt.

During the exam, candidates are advised to follow all the Covid-19 related instructions thoroughly. They must wear their masks properly and maintain social distancing rules and properly sanitise themselves before entering the examination hall. SSC aims to fill in a total of 25,271 vacancies through this recruitment drive. As per reports, this year around 35 lakh candidates have applied for the SSC GD constable recruitment exam.

