SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 to Have Negative Marking This Year Onwards. Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon be conducting the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 for the recruitment to the posts of GD Constable. The SSC is carrying out the recruitment process for 25,271 posts of constable in BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 will be conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021, and a new rule has been added as far as checking answer sheets is concerned. And this might increase the difficulties for the candidates. The registration window for the exam closed on August 31, 2021.

According to reports, the recruitment board has now decided that negative marking will also be applicable in the GD constable exam this year onwards. The candidates appearing for the constable exam this year have to be extra careful while answering the questions in the exam as 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

It will also affect the rank in the merit list. For more information regarding the examination of recruitment, the candidates can visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.