SSC GD Constable Final Marks List Out; Know How to Check the Scorecard

The SSC Constable GD 2021 final marks have been published by the Staff Selection Commission. The final results for the 2021 Assam Rifles Examination, Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, NIA, and SSF, and Rifleman (GD), have been uploaded and are accessible on the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

On November 7, 2022, candidates who were pronounced qualified to participate in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination received their final exam results (RME). Between November 23 and December 7, 2022, candidates will have access to their marks. Candidates can view their marks by visiting the Candidate Dashboard and entering their registration number and password.

The registration period began on July 17 and concluded on August 31, 2021. With the help of this recruitment effort, the organisation aims at filling 25271 vacant positions for male and female constables. The Assam Rifles are an Indian Army unit under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Assam Rifles now have 46 battalions with a sanctioned strength of 65,143 soldiers. The physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination, and document verification will all be part of the 2021 Assam Rifles recruitment procedure.

How to download the SSC GD Constable Scores?

Step 1– Visit ssc.nic.in the official website of SSC

Step 2– Click on the “Uploading of Final Marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021" link.

Step 3– Enter your candidate number and password to access the results.

Step 4– Candidates can also save their scores for future reference.

Candidates can visit SSC’s official website to review more pertinent information.

The SSC GD constable recruitment announcement for 2022 was released on October 27, 2022, and the application deadline is November 30, 2022. This year’s recruitment effort will fill 24369 vacant positions in total. As a unique one-time response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the SSB has removed the upper age limit for constable (GD) jobs in the Assam Rifles and various other organisations.

