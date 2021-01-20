SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Today at ssc.nic.in

The final result of the SSC GD Constable Exam will be released today,January 20, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Results will be out for Constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA and SSF. The result will also be released for Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. On can visit theofficial website of SSC- ssc.nic.in to checkSSC GD Constable Exam Result 2019.

The declaration on result comes after medical examination for SSC GD Constable, which was conducted by SSC from January 9 to February 13, 2020.

The Commission had declared the result of the written examination on June 20, 2019. The PET / PST was held from August 13 to September 23, 2019. The result for the same was released on December 17, 2019.

As many as 5, 35,169 candidates were shortlisted to take the PET/PST, out of which 3,83,860 candidates appeared for the examination and 1,75,370 candidates qualified the test.

SSC GD Constable Final Result: How to download

All candidates who appeared in the medical examination will be able to check their result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: G to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link available

Step3: A new window will open. Candidates can check their results.

Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 and take its print out for further need.

Vacancy Details:

As many as 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical examination. SSC aims to fill as many as 60210 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be recruited to the posts of constables.

As per the recruitment criteria set by the Commission, of the total, 50,699 male and 9,511 female posts are to be filled. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC for more information.