SSC GD Constable Notification 2021: Applications Begin for 25271 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the constable (GD) post in central armed police forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF, and rifle (GD) in Assam Rifles. The application process is open at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process starting today (July 17) will conclude on August 31. The last date to pay the online fee is September 2 while offline challans can be submitted till September 4.

A total of 25271 jobs are on offer through this recruitment drive. Of the total, 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-servicemen (ESM). To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear multiple exams including computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, medical examinations, and document verification. The dates of the exams are not notified yet.

SSC GD Constable Notification 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 23 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation, as per the government norms.

Education: Applicant should have cleared at least class 10 level of education.

SSC GD Notification 2021: Exam pattern

The teir-I exam will be a computer-based exam and will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. All questions will be of objective and multiple-choice Type. The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC GD Notification 2021: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. Women and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and ex-serviceman category will be exempted from paying the fee

SSC GD Constable Notification 2021: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get pay at the level of grade 3 which is in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

