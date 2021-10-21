SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Status Released For Central Region

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to issue the admit card for constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 soon on its regional website. As of now, the commission has released the application status for the central region on the official website at ssc-cr.org.

Those who applied for the SSC Constable (GD) exam 2021 can check their application status by using their registered login credentials. The computer-based exams are scheduled to begin from November 16 onwards at multiple centres across the country.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: How to Check Application status

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official regional website SSC central region

Step 2: The link to view, “Status of Application for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021,” is made active on the homepage

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can also go to the admit card tab available on the main site and click on the regional website link for the central region to view their application status for the SSC GD constable exam 2021.

Step 4: Next, they will be required to submit their registration number, date of birth and first exam city. In case the candidate doesn’t remember their registration number, they can use their name, father’s name, date of birth and first exam city to login.

Step 5: Upon submitting the required details, the application status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can take a note of the roll number and other details for downloading admit card and future references.

The commission is likely to issue the application status for other regions soon. The admit card download link for the SSC GD constable exam 2021 will also be made available soon on the regional websites. Candidates must keep a check on the official and regional websites of SSC for further updates.

